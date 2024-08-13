Charly Bliss is dropping their new album, Forever, at the end of this week. Before they do, though, they have one more pre-album single: “Back There Now,” which they just shared with a video today (August 13).

Eva Hendricks says of the song in a statement, “One of the craziest things about getting older is growing away from the things you did when you were young(er) and stupid(er). But then I’ll read something or hear a song that takes me right back to the dramatic insanity of my early twenties love life, and I’m forced to acknowledge the freaky glutton for pain and heartache who’s still somewhere inside of me no matter how deeply I’ve buried her.”

The band also says the new album “celebrates the big love between the four of us and the life we’ve fought for and built together,” adding, “The lyrics are head over heels, overflowing with romantic love, friend love, crushes and the hurricanes of feeling that accompany all the massive shifts of growing up. We fell back in love with making music through this record, and you can hear it.”

Watch the “Back There Now” video above.

Forever is out 8/16 via Lucky Number Music. Find more information here.