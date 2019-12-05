Charly Bliss had a massive 2019. They released their acclaimed sophomore album Young Enough, which ended up in our list of the fifty best albums of the year, toured the world a few times over, and promptly released Supermoon, an EP of b-sides from the Young Enough sessions that are still good enough to warrant their own packaging.

Nearing the close of such an intense year, Charly Bliss frontperson Eva Hendricks sat down to talk traditions, high-pressure party holidays, and personal reflection in the first installment of a special holiday-themed package of the Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What’s the best holiday gift you’ve ever received?

Tickets to go see Harry Potter And The Cursed Child on Broadway with my mom and sisters in law!

What is your earliest holiday memory?

It’s hard to say because my family celebrates Christmas the exact same way every year (dozens of carefully observed traditions), so I’m not sure how to differentiate one year from the others. Every year on Christmas Eve my mom makes homemade pizzas, and I have a very early memory of stealing mozzarella from the counter while she wasn’t looking.

What’s on your wish list for this year?

I feel old this year! I think really I’m just most looking forward to being home and being with my family and not being on tour.

What holiday song can you not resist singing along to?

“Christmas Shoes”!!!!!!

What’s the holiday song you wish you could zap out of existence?

“Last Christmas” UGHHHHHHHH.

What is your strangest holiday tradition?

My boyfriend was recently horrified to learn that I still leave milk and cookies out for Santa even though I’m 26…:/

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Young Enough by Charly Bliss ;)

Thoughts on snow?

THE BEST!!!!!! Very romantic, very magical. I love snow.

What holiday movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

I would watch Elf any day any time of year and weep and weep and weep.

Marry, F*ck, Kill: Santa, Thanksgiving turkey, Hannukah Harry.

F*ck Santa, marry Hanukkah Harry, kill Thanksgiving turkey. Not like, kill it, but kill the tradition because I’ve recently become a self-righteous vegetarian!

What’s the one food you need on your Thanksgiving table?

Truly all I care about is stuffing and pumpkin pie.

Where’s the most interesting place you’ve ever spent the holidays?

I have spent the holidays in exactly the same place every year of my life (my parent’s house), but this year I’ll be having Thanksgiving in Australia!

You decide to blow off the holidays and travel instead. Where are you going?

This seems unlikely since we already travel so much and treasure every second we have at home, but… probably in Italy with our family!

If the holidays are a time for giving, what’s the charity you’d like to big up for the season?

PLANNED PARENTHOOD!

What’s your favorite holiday drink?

Really smoky scotch and eventually red wine until I pass out!

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie?

YES! It’s the Hendricks Family’s #1 Christmas movie! We watch it every year on Christmas Eve.

How early is too early to decorate for the holiday season?

Live your life! We usually do it very last minute but that’s an issue of personal preference. I’m all for someone trying to milk the holiday season for all it’s worth if it brings them joy!

What’s your ideal way to spend New Years Eve?

Never leaving my apartment! I hate high-pressure party holidays!

As the year ends, how are you going to remember 2019?

As a very challenging and ultimately rewarding year filled with lots and lots of change.

The ball is dropping. What are you wishing for in the new year?

A safe, happy, healthy first year of life for [CB drummer] Sam’s daughter who is due in early 2020!

Young Enough and Supermoon are both available now.