Charly Bliss’ Surprise New ‘Supermoon’ EP Is A Rocking Supplement To ‘Young Enough’

Following the release of Charly Bliss’ sophomore album Young Enough in May, October has been a surprisingly big month for the group. A few weeks ago, they performed an NPR Tiny Desk concert, and know, they have unexpectedly released a new surprise EP, Supermoon. The five-track effort consists of songs that were recorded during the Young Enough sessions.

The band’s Eva Hendricks says of the EP:

“Making Young Enough was the most fulfilling creative experience I’ve had thus far. Not only because I’m proud of the songs that ended up on the record, but also because I’m proud of myself and my bandmates for putting in an obsessive amount of work into making sure the album would be the best it could be. We wrote too many songs and slowly whittled it down to the ones that told the most vivid and concise story. We’re so excited to release the Supermoon EP, a small collection of songs that helped us get there. We recorded them at the same time as the rest of the record, before we knew which songs would make it on. I think they fill in the cracks and enhance the narrative of Young Enough and show you how we got where we were going. Enjoy!!”

Listen to Supermoon below, and revisit our review of Young Enough here.

<a href="http://charlybliss.bandcamp.com/album/supermoon">Supermoon by Charly Bliss</a>

Supermoon is out now via Barsuk Records. Get it here, and pre-order the vinyl edition (out late January 2020 via Barsuk Records) here.