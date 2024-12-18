Indie Mixtape 20: Chezile’s Just Getting Started On ’47’

It was only earlier this year that Chezile was houseless. But the Albuquerque native soon struck gold with his single “Beanie,” taken from his debut EP, 47, which was released during the beginning of 2024. The track has well surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, and it has cemented the indie-pop songwriter as a rising star.
Next year, he’s slated to release a full-length project to keep up the momentum. In the meantime, however, he has shared a couple more tunes, such as “Wally” and “Still In Love,” both of which came out this month.
Following the EP’s release in February, Chezile sat down with Uproxx to talk about Frank Ocean, Van Halen, his fear of the ocean, and more in our latest Q&A.
What are four words you would use to describe your music?
Nostalgic, unorthodox, soulful, emotional.
It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?
I want to be remembered as a source of inspiration and comfort. Growing up, I often turned to artists to help me feel better about myself or my situation. If I can provide that same sense of support to others, I would consider that a true success.
Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?
I’d have to say Frank Ocean. His ability to paint such a clear picture through his storytelling & musicianship is truly such a gift to be able to experience.
Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?
Wagyu from this sushi spot in LA; idk what it’s called.
Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.
Van Halen in 2007. I was 7 years old and my pops drove us from Albuquerque to Denver. I fell asleep on his shoulder mid-concert.
What song never fails to make you emotional?
Miles Davis: “It Never Entered My Mind”
What’s the last thing you Googled?
Myself sadly.
Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?
I’ve never been on tour, but one time I spent a night on the grass outside the Christian Science Plaza in Boston. Weird night.
What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?
I haven’t performed as much as I’d like, but I’d love to perform in New York at Madison Square Garden.
What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?
Be more kind to yourself & trust that everything is going to conspire in your favor.
What’s one of your hidden talents?
I’m nice at skateboarding. When I was 10, I got sponsored by this skate shop in New Mexico: 4D’s. They’d give me free boards & shit.
If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?
I don’t know of a specific charity, but I would love to put money in to building more clean shelters for the homeless kids & families that need help, as well as fund the education system.
What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?
Hate it.
You are throwing a music festival. Give us the dream lineup of 5 artists that will perform with you and the location it would be held.
Iceland. Led Zeppelin, Queen, Aretha Franklin, Frank Ocean, Justin Bieber.
Who’s your favorite person to follow on social media?
Nobody bc I get overstimulated.
What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?
My first tattoo was Casper the friendly ghost. I have no clue why. I grew up watching it on VHS. It’s covered now, but I miss it.
What is your pre-show ritual?
Take a mean piss and self-loathe out of fear.
Who was your first celebrity crush?
Olivia Newton John.
You have a month off and the resources to take a dream vacation. Where are you going and who is coming with you?
I’d love to travel Europe with my mom and my friends.
What is your biggest fear?
The ocean bc no one knows sheet.
47 is available now via 10K Projects. Find more information here.