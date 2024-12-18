Indie Mixtape 20: Chezile’s Just Getting Started On ’47’

It was only earlier this year that Chezile was houseless. But the Albuquerque native soon struck gold with his single “Beanie,” taken from his debut EP, 47, which was released during the beginning of 2024. The track has well surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify, and it has cemented the indie-pop songwriter as a rising star.

Next year, he’s slated to release a full-length project to keep up the momentum. In the meantime, however, he has shared a couple more tunes, such as “Wally” and “Still In Love,” both of which came out this month.

Following the EP’s release in February, Chezile sat down with Uproxx to talk about Frank Ocean, Van Halen, his fear of the ocean, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Nostalgic, unorthodox, soulful, emotional.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I want to be remembered as a source of inspiration and comfort. Growing up, I often turned to artists to help me feel better about myself or my situation. If I can provide that same sense of support to others, I would consider that a true success.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I’d have to say Frank Ocean. His ability to paint such a clear picture through his storytelling & musicianship is truly such a gift to be able to experience.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Wagyu from this sushi spot in LA; idk what it’s called.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Van Halen in 2007. I was 7 years old and my pops drove us from Albuquerque to Denver. I fell asleep on his shoulder mid-concert.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

Miles Davis: “It Never Entered My Mind”

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Myself sadly.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

I’ve never been on tour, but one time I spent a night on the grass outside the Christian Science Plaza in Boston. Weird night.