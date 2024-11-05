Here’s everything we know about the rumored Untitled Frank Ocean Movie, as I’m going to call it for lack of an official title, including plot details and the cast.

Plot

Back in 2022, Discussing Film reported that Ocean is “looking to write and direct his own feature film,” and that “indie distributors A24 and 2AM are in talks to make it happen.”

No plot details were provided, but if a Frank Ocean-directed movie is going to end up anywhere, it’s A24. His songs are all over 2019’s Waves (“I was listening to those albums and dreaming about making this movie,” writer and director Trey Edward Shults said), and he wrote the forward to the Moonlight screenplay book. 2AM is less established, having only been founded in 2021, but the production company is building a promising track record: Bodies Bodies Bodies, Past Lives, and the upcoming (and very erotic) Babygirl.

That initial news — which, it’s worth nothing, hasn’t been confirmed by A24 — was the last we heard about Untitled Frank Ocean Movie. Until…

Cast

The InSneider‘s Jeff Sneider reported this week that Taylor Russell is “in talks” to star in Untitled Frank Ocean Movie.

The actress previously starred in Waves, so there is a loose connection to Ocean, although she’s best known for her magnificent performance in Luca Guadagnino’s cannibal romance Bones and All. Russell’s co-star in Bones and All? Timothée Chalamet, who was interviewed by Ocean back in 2018.

You can read the highlights here (the original source, VMan, doesn’t work anymore), but my favorite part is when Ocean brings up Chalamet’s high school alter ego, rapper Timmy T. “Oh, f*ck. I can’t believe you saw the statistics video. That’s embarrassing,” the Dune: Part Two actor said, to which Ocean replied, “I saw it on Ellen. I figured if Ellen’s talking about it, then it’s fair game.” (2018 was only six years ago, but it feels like 60.)