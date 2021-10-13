Chris Martin Thinks Coldplay’s Next Album Will Be One Of Their Last

Coldplay is now just a couple days away from releasing Music Of The Spheres, which will be the band’s ninth album. The way Chris Martin sees it, the new album could actually end up being one of the band’s final releases.

Speaking with Absolute Radio’s Andy Bush in an interview set to air on October 15, Martin said he thinks Coldplay will stop making albums after their 12th one. Martin said (via The Independent), “I think that in a few albums’ time, we will finish making albums. This is not a joke. This is true. I think after 12, that will be the end of our catalogue, but I think we will always want to play live together. So, I think in the way that the [Rolling] Stones do, it will be so cool if we can still be touring in our late 70s. That will be wonderful, if anybody wants to come.”

Coldplay has typically released a new album every two or three years since their 2000 debut Parachutes. So, doing the math, the band’s 12th and perhaps final album could drop — assuming the band continues releasing projects at the same rate they have been — at some point between 2028 and 2031.

