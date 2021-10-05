James Marcus Haney, Heo Jae Young, and Kim So Jung
Coldplay Nabs Their First No. 1 Song In 13 Years Thanks To The BTS Collaboration ‘My Universe’

When Coldplay and BTS’ paths converged on their collaborative single “My Universe,” the bands were on two very different paths. While BTS is in the midst of an impressive string of No. 1 singles, Coldplay’s last chart-topper came over 13 years ago, with 2008’s “Viva La Vida.” Now, though, both bands are back on top: On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated October 9, “My Universe” debuts at No. 1.

Along with being Coldplay’s first No. 1 in 13 years and 3 months, “My Universe” is BTS’s sixth No. 1 in just over a year and a month. That’s the fastest an artist has ever racked up six chart-topping sings since The Beatles did so over the course of a year and two weeks from 1964 to 1966.

As BTS songs tend to do, this one made history. Aside from the aforementioned accolades, BTS has now had five songs debut at No. 1, tying them with Drake and Ariana Grande for the most ever. “My Universe” is Max Martin’s 23rd No. 1 song as a producer, tying him with George Martin for the most of all-time. Also worth noting is that “My Universe” is the first collaboration by two lead groups to ever go No. 1 on the Hot 100.

