Chris Stapleton made a lot of music in 2017, the year he released a pair of albums, two volumes of From A Room. He’s done a few things here and there since then as well, like work with Ed Sheeran and Pixar. Now he has revealed his plans for 2020 and beyond, and one of them is a new album: Starting Over comes out on November 13.

He shared the title track today, an upbeat, acoustic-driven tune in which he yearns for a new and better life. Stapleton is also hoping he’ll be able to tour by next spring, as he announced a huge run of tour dates that span from April to November 2021.

Listen to “Starting Over” above, and below, find the Starting Over art and tracklist, as well as Stapleton’s upcoming tour dates.

01. “Starting Over”

02. “Devil Always Made Me Think Twice”

03. “Cold”

04. “When I’m With You”

05. “Arkansas”

06. “Joy Of My Life” (John Fogerty cover)

07. “Hillbilly Blood”

08. “Maggie’s Song”

09. “Whiskey Sunrise”

10. “Worry B Gone” (Guy Clark cover)

11. “Old Friends” (Guy Clark cover)

12. “Watch You Burn”

13. “You Should Probably Leave”

14. “Nashville, TN”

11/21/2020 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field*

04/21/2021 — Toledo, OH @ Huntington Center†

04/22/2021 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center†

04/24/2021 — Lexington, KY @ A Concert For Kentucky – Kroger Field‡

06/05/2021 — San Bernardino, CA @ Glen Helen Amphitheater§

06/10/2021 — Boise, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Arena#

06/11/2021 — Portland, OR @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater#

06/12/2021 — George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre#

06/17/2021 — Bakersfield, CA @ Mechanics Bank Arena#

06/18/2021 — Sacramento, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre#

06/19/2021 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre#

06/24/2021 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre^

06/25/2021 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center^

06/26/2021 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center^

07/08/2021 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest At American Family Insurance Amphitheater+

07/10/2021 — Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion°

07/17/2021 — Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field%

07/23/2021 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center**

07/24/2021 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater At Lakeview**

07/28/2021 — Gilford, NH @ Bank NH Pavilion††

07/29/2021 — Gilford, NH @ Bank NH Pavilion††

07/31/2021 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium‡‡

08/05/2021 — Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center°

08/07/2021 — South Bend, IN @ Notre Dame Stadium§§

08/12/2021 — Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion°

08/13/2021 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park At Walnut Creek°

08/19/2021 — Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair^^

08/20/2021 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center##

09/18/2021 — Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum++

09/23/2021 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena++

10/01/2021 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall++

10/02/2021 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center++

10/08/2021 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden++

10/14/2021 — Columbia, MO @ Mizzou Arena++

10/15/2021 — Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena++

10/16/2021 — Sioux Falls, SD @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center++

10/22/2021 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena++

10/23/2021 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena++

10/28/2021 — Lubbock, TX @ United Supermarket Arena°°

10/29/2021 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater°°

10/30/2021 — Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion°°

11/04/2021 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center°°

11/11/2021 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena**

11/12/2021 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center**

* with Willie Nelson & Family, Jamey Johnson, and Yola

† with Margo Price and Yola

‡ with Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow, and Yola

§ with Dwight Yoakam And The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

# with Margo Price And The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

^ with Sheryl Crow And The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell

+ with Sheryl Crow

° with Elle King and Kendell Marvel

% with The Highwomen, Mavis Staples, and Mike Campbell

** with Sheryl Crow and Kendell Marvel

†† with Elle King and Nikki Lane

‡‡ with George Strait and Little Big Town

§§ with George Strait and Brothers Osborne

^^ with Nikki Lane

## with Willie Nelson & Family and Yola

++ with The Marcus King Band and Yola

°° with Jamey Johnson and Yola

Starting Over is out 11/13 on Mercury Records Nashville. Pre-order it here.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.