Ed Sheeran has been teasing his upcoming No. 6 Collaborations Project with a number of high-profile joint efforts, ramping up anticipation for the effort that is now set to drop real soon (on July 12). Ahead of the record’s release next week, Sheeran continues to expand his sonic palette with a pair of new songs featuring Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton, and Yebba.

Sheeran has shown off his ability to dip his toes in virtually every genre with No. 6 Collaborations Project, and he shows that off further on these new tracks. “Blow” is a straight up guitar-led rocker, and Mars and Stapleton provide perfect company for Sheeran in this setting. Meanwhile, “Best Part Of Me” is an old-school-style Sheeran track, led by acoustic guitar and piano. The song is a lovely duet with Yebba, who has appeared on songs like Chance The Rapper collaborator Peter CottonTale’s 2018 single “Forever Always.”

Sheeran said of the songs, “I loved making both records. Yebba is phenomenal, she’s onto massive things. Bruno, Chris and I had a lot of fun recording. Play them loud, tell your mates, enjoy.”

Listen to “Blow” and “Best Part Of Me” above.

No. 6 Collaborations Project is out 7/12 via Asylum/Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

