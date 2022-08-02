On Friday, July 29, Public Enemy‘s Chuck D joined Anthrax onstage to perform “Bring The Noise” at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian teased the appearance before Chuck D came out: “Imagine if you guys could f*cking yell so loud it would f*cking conjure Chuck D on this stage,” he said.

He added, “Let me ask you again Los Angeles… can you bring the noise?!” The crowd cheered for Chuck D, who immediately ran out with a microphone and launched into the ferocious track, which is from Public Enemy’s 1988 sophomore album It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back.

In 2020, the group celebrated the 30th anniversary of their 1990 LP Fear Of A Black Planet with an art show. Chuck D cited his past as a visual artist as his reason for creating the show, writing in a press release, “Bringing visual artists and music together has always been important to me because it’s who I am. I was an illustrator and graphic designer long before I ever grabbed a microphone. We’ve been working hard at bringing together an amazing array of artists for the show, and look forward to people coming through to see their work.”

Watch Chuck D join Anthrax above.