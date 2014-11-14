Check Out Anthrax’s Scott Ian As A Badass Walker On ‘The Walking Dead’

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Aerosmith and Run DMC may have popularized the rap/rock crossover with Walk This Way, but as rap/metal hybrids go, no one will ever beat Anthrax and Public Enemy’s “Bring the Noise,” one of the greatest songs of the 1990s. Though the band is still around, most of us haven’t seen a lot of Anthrax since the ’90s (does anyone remember their appearance on Married … with Children? No, just me? Nevermind).

Anyway, Anthrax frontman Scott Ian is still around, and he’s a huge horror fan, and he’s obsessed with The Walking Dead. In fact, back in 2011, he transformed into a walker for the first time for the Robert Kirkman series, but, alas, his appearance only showed up in a webisode.

He’s getting another shot at it, however. In an episode in the second half of this season, Ian will not only appear as a walker, but he’ll even get to interact with Rick and CORRAL before he is undoubtedly squashed like a bug. The video above is a cool behind-the-scenes featurette showing Ian’s transformation from Anthrax lead singer into gnarly walker. Dude even had to audition his “zombie walk” in order to land on the show.

Interestingly, as we’ve talked about before, Kirkman and co. have insisted that the zombies on the show decay a little more each season, and that’s very evident when you contrast Ian’s 2011 zombie and his 2014 one.

