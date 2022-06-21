It’s been five years since the release of dream-pop band Cigarettes After Sex‘s beloved 2017 self-titled debut. They’re celebrating with a North American tour this fall, as well as a limited edition vinyl on white and clear vinyl and picture disc available via Partisan here.

The tour will kick off in September in Seattle, Washington and will end in October in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This follows the unveiling of the 2020 single “You’re All I Want,” a track that definitely left fans wanting more. About the track, they said, “Recorded in the summer of 2017 during the sessions for our second album, Cry. The initial takes of the song were finished in the courtyard of the house we were staying at in Mallorca, late in the evening, right as a thunderstorm was rushing in over us.”

Check out the full tour dates below.

09/12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

09/13 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre

09/14 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

09/16 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

09/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Primavera Sound LA

09/20 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

09/22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

09/23 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater

09/25 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

09/27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

09/30 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

10/01 – New York, NY – SummerStage

10/02 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

10/04 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS

10/05 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

10/07 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

10/08 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

