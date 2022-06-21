Cigarettes After Sex
Ebru Yildiz
Indie

Cigarettes After Sex Announce A 2022 North American Tour And A Limited Edition Vinyl Run Of Their Debut



It’s been five years since the release of dream-pop band Cigarettes After Sex‘s beloved 2017 self-titled debut. They’re celebrating with a North American tour this fall, as well as a limited edition vinyl on white and clear vinyl and picture disc available via Partisan here.

The tour will kick off in September in Seattle, Washington and will end in October in Minneapolis, Minnesota. This follows the unveiling of the 2020 single “You’re All I Want,” a track that definitely left fans wanting more. About the track, they said, “Recorded in the summer of 2017 during the sessions for our second album, Cry. The initial takes of the song were finished in the courtyard of the house we were staying at in Mallorca, late in the evening, right as a thunderstorm was rushing in over us.”

Check out the full tour dates below.

09/12 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
09/13 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre
09/14 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
09/16 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
09/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Primavera Sound LA
09/20 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
09/22 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
09/23 – Dallas, TX – Granada Theater
09/25 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
09/27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
09/30 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
10/01 – New York, NY – SummerStage
10/02 – Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
10/04 – Montreal, QC – MTELUS
10/05 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
10/07 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
10/08 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Find ticket information here.

