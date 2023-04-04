Clairo recently collaborated with Phoenix for a remix of their effervescent song “After Midnight.” Now, the star is already back with more material for fans, this time a one-off track called “For Now.”

“For Now” is a straight-up love song, a piano-driven ballad that doesn’t hesitate to be sunk into vulnerability and romance: “Loving you is simple, sweet, and I’m bound to fall / Because I’m loving you for now,” she sings thoughtfully. It’s only available on Bandcamp because proceeds go to two non-profit organizations, For The Gworls and Everytown.

Clairo’s most recent album, 2021’s Sling, was a beautiful blast of tame indie. At the time, she shared that she almost quit music before making it. “I was pissed off,” she said. I was pissed off that that’s a part of this and that I’m just supposed to accept the fact that that’s a part of it. I have moments where I wonder if it even matters what I write. I put in so much effort, but is it going to get to a point where I’m just overly sexualized again? You’re so desperate for someone to hear you out that you just let them do it.”

Listen to “For Now” below.

https://clairecottrill.bandcamp.com/track/for-now