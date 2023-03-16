Clairo Joins Phoenix’s ‘After Midnight’ For An Effervescent Remix

Last year, Phoenix unveiled their new album Alpha Zulu after sharing compelling singles and giving late-night television performances. They’re back with a new version of the track “After Midnight,” now featuring the beloved indie artist Clairo.

The bright song is made even more effervescent and vivacious with Clairo’s dreamy vocals in harmony with Thomas Mars’ as they sing energetically: “Ooh, that’s what we’ll make in broad daylight / Ooh, soon you’ll realize it’s after midnight.” It moves at a fast pace, their voices blending in with vibrating synthesizers.

Phoenix said in a statement, “We’ve loved Claire since day 1! What a treat it is to have her sing with us! We hope you’ll enjoy it as much as we do.” Clairo added, “I’ve been a massive fan of Phoenix for as long as I can remember, and I’m very grateful that they asked me to sing on this remix.”

The only other collaboration on Alpha Zulu is with Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig for “Tonight,” which they took to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in September. Since Koenig couldn’t make it, a split screen displayed Koenig singing in a taxi while the band performed live.

Listen to the new version of “After Midnight” above.