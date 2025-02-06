Clairo lost Best Alternative Music Album at the Grammys this past weekend, but in another, more accurate way, she is winning life.

The “Sexy To Someone” singer got “Weird Al” Yankovic to sing for her — sing as her — in the old school Hollywood-meets-’80s cheese video for “Terrapin,” a dreamy track from one of the best albums of 2024, Charm. Even better: it’s directed by The Bear and Bottoms star Ayo Edebiri.

How did “Weird Al” and Clairo link up? Who knows! Maybe it’s because she likes silly stuff. “I just grew into a superfan of their weirder albums or their albums that, in my opinion, are deemed silly,” Clairo told Vanity Fair about being inspired by The Beach Boys and Harry Nilsson while recording Charm. “I really liked how these people that I think are genius also got to have fun and make songs that are silly and genius. Really profound songs can also be extremely silly, and [it doesn’t] take away the intellect behind the song.”

If “Weird Al” ever releases another album (unfortunately unlikely), he should do a parody of “Bags” about sandwich bags.

Clairo recently appeared on Sasami’s new song “In Love With A Memory,” while “Weird Al” Yankovic is kicking off his Bigger & Weirder 2025 Tour in June.

Check out the “Terrapin” video above.