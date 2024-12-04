Grammy Nominee Clairo Wants To Be ‘Sexy To Someone’ In Her New Video

A few weeks after being nominated for her first Grammy, Clairo has released the music video for “Sexy To Someone,” a fan-favorite track from her 2024 album, Charm. “Sexy to somebody, it would help me out / Oh, I need a reason to get out of the house / And it’s just a little thing I can’t live without,” she sings while sitting next to a campfire as a yeti — or an Abominable Snowman, if you prefer — approaches her.

“silly video we made in May,” Clairo wrote in the YouTube description. “Thanks to Leon Michels for bringing out his world famous Yeti costume! thanks to everyone who supported our record this year. cannot believe we are grammy nominated! much love and appreciation for all of you.” Michels is the co-producer of Charm, and Clairo credited him with helping her “find the sound I’ve always wanted. When I listen to the records he’s worked on, I don’t know how he does it – I can’t recognize anything, it all sounds so different.”

You can watch the “Sexy To Someone” video above.

Charm (one of the best albums of 2024) was nominated for Best Alternative Music Album at the 2025 Grammys, alongside Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ Wild God, Kim Gordon’s The Collective, Brittany Howard’s What Now, and St. Vincent’s All Born Screaming. I think we know who Bob Dylan is rooting for.