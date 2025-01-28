The anticipation for Sasami’s new album continues to build. On Tuesday, the dynamic pop-leaning singer released “In Love With A Memory,” the latest single from Blood On The Silver Screen. The track features vocals from Clairo, who Sasami called “a longtime, long distance friend and dream collaborator for me, so it was such a magnificent gift for her to lend her voice to the narrative. I really imagine this track as a cinematic duet with a ghost.”

Sasami found inspiration for the Rostam-produced “In Love With A Memory” from her childhood. “I grew up going to Japanese or Korean ‘noraebang’ private karaoke rooms with my mom, who was secretly the most incredible singer,” she wrote in a statement. “Most of her go-to numbers were oooold Japanese and Korean folk songs that low key kind of made me feel like I was in a horror film or David Lynch movie. I can picture my mom in a Julee Cruise-type setting — single, jazz lounge spotlight and cigarette smoke hanging stalely in the air — singing one of those old songs with the most gorgeously haunting vibrato and breathtaking vocal control.” (RIP David Lynch.)

That’s the feeling she wanted to replicate — and if you listen to “In Love With A Memory” above, you can hear she succeeded. Also be sure to check out Sasami’s 2025 tour dates below.