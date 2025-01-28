The anticipation for Sasami’s new album continues to build. On Tuesday, the dynamic pop-leaning singer released “In Love With A Memory,” the latest single from Blood On The Silver Screen. The track features vocals from Clairo, who Sasami called “a longtime, long distance friend and dream collaborator for me, so it was such a magnificent gift for her to lend her voice to the narrative. I really imagine this track as a cinematic duet with a ghost.”
Sasami found inspiration for the Rostam-produced “In Love With A Memory” from her childhood. “I grew up going to Japanese or Korean ‘noraebang’ private karaoke rooms with my mom, who was secretly the most incredible singer,” she wrote in a statement. “Most of her go-to numbers were oooold Japanese and Korean folk songs that low key kind of made me feel like I was in a horror film or David Lynch movie. I can picture my mom in a Julee Cruise-type setting — single, jazz lounge spotlight and cigarette smoke hanging stalely in the air — singing one of those old songs with the most gorgeously haunting vibrato and breathtaking vocal control.” (RIP David Lynch.)
That’s the feeling she wanted to replicate — and if you listen to “In Love With A Memory” above, you can hear she succeeded. Also be sure to check out Sasami’s 2025 tour dates below.
Sasami’s 2025 Tour Dates: Blood On The Silver Screen Tour
04/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room
04/22 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
04/23 — Santa Fe, NM @ Launchpad
04/25 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co
04/26 — Austin, TX @ Psych Fest
04/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak
04/29 — Nashville, TN @ The Blue Room
04/30 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
05/02 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis
05/03 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/05 — Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg
05/08 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
05/09 — Montreal, QC @ Le Ritz PDB
05/10 — Toronto, ON @ Great Hall
05/12 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
05/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
05/15 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge
05/17 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
05/18 — Boise, ID @ Shrine Social Club
05/20 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
05/21 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/22 — Eugene, OR @ Soreng Theatre
05/24 — Napa, CA @ BottleRock
Blood On The Silver Screen is out 3/7 via Domino. Find more information here.