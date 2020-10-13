Cloud Nothings have been super productive over the past few years. After releasing new albums in 2017 (Life Without Sound) and 2018 (Last Building Burning), the band’s Dylan Baldi and Jayson Gerycz put out a free jazz album a few months ago. Now Baldi is readying yet another new album, and this time, it’s a Cloud Nothings Effort: The Shadow I Remember, which is out on February 26, 2021.

The group also released the first look at the record, “Am I Something,” a raw rocker accompanied by a psychedelic, Lu Yang-directed video. Baldi says of the visual, “I became familiar with Lu Yang’s work through her exhibit in Cleveland, Ohio at MOCA Cleveland in 2017. I was really drawn to her approach of tying religion into gender and various gendered bodily functions. The animation style of some of her work is also exactly on my wavelength -i like a psychedelic genderless Sims game. Very excited to be able to work with Lu!”

Baldi also revealed the band worked on the album with esteemed producer Steve Albini, with whom they made their 2012 album Attack On Memory, noting, “we worked with albini again on this new album. he is the best. it felt like we were all adults this time around? whereas before i was simply a baby. anyway i am prepared for 700 interview questions about it, bring it on.”

Watch the "Am I Something" video above and find the The Shadow I Remember art and tracklist below.

1. “Oslo”

2. “Nothing Without You”

3. “The Spirit Of”

4. “Only Light”

5. “Nara”

6. “Open Rain”

7. “Sound Of Alarm”

8. “Am I Something”

9. “It’s Love”

10. “A Longer Moon”

11. “The Room It Was”

The Shadow I Remember is out 2/26/2021 via Carpark Records. Pre-order it here.