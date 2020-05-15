While musicians across the globe are using time in quarantine to look towards future releases, some members of Cloud Nothings have created something completely different. Cloud Nothings’ vocalist Dylan Baldi and drummer Jayson Gerycz have fused their talents and recorded a free jazz album, combining their last names to adopt the moniker Baldi/Gerycz.

Titled Blessed Repair, the 44-minute, five-song album breaks convention. Baldi rears a saxophone while Gerycz experiments with new techniques on his drum kit. Per the style of free jazz, the duo play with varying time signatures, tones, and chord progressions.

Before the jazz album, Baldi spoke with Uproxx about Cloud Nothing’s latest release, the 2018 record Last Building Burning. In the interview, Baldi said he finds enjoyment from reading reviews of their records, even if they’re negative:

Lately, I’ve really liked reviews of our records, because I don’t care what anybody thinks about it. I could care less. If I’m happy with it, then we made it. Reading other people’s thoughts about it is funny to me sometimes. Even just today, two reviews popped up, and I was like, ‘Oh,’ because people always tag me on Twitter, even if it’s a sh*tty review. ‘Yeah, Cloud Nothings, look at this terrible review I wrote of your record.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll check it out.’ […] It’s just so funny to me that people can have such intensely different experiences with a thing that I made. I like it, I’m proud of it, but it’s funny that someone can hear it and be like, ‘Ew, I hate this.’ So I guess that’s how it is. I always just want our records to come out when they’re done, so I can just be like, ‘What do you think?’”

Listen to “Street Mantra” from Blessed Repair above.

Blessed Repair is out now via Carpark Records. Get it here.