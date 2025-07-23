“Changes” is a clear outlier in the Black Sabbath discography: Instead of guitar-driven metal/rock, it’s an emotional piano ballad. That made it the perfect song for Coldplay’s Chris Martin to use to honor the late Ozzy Osbourne, who died yesterday (July 22) at 76 years old.

Coldplay performed in Nashville last night, and early in the show, Martin took a moment to pay tribute to Osbourne (here’s a video), saying, “We’d like to dedicate this whole show to the incredible genius, talent, and character-full gift to the world who was Ozzy Osbourne. We send our love to his family.” Then, Martin, at the piano, performed a quick and stripped-down rendition of “Changes,” which opens, “I feel unhappy, I feel so sad / I’ve lost the best friend that I ever had / She was my woman, I loved her so / But it’s too late now, I’ve let her go / I’m going through changes / I’m going through changes.”

After finishing, Martin concluded, “Ozzy, we love you, wherever you’re going.”

In his 2010 autobiography I Am Ozzy, Osbourne discussed the song’s genesis, writing (as American Songwriter notes)