Ozzy Osbourne’s wish to return to the stage will be granted soon enough. On July 5, the Princess of Darkness will reunite with Black Sabbath at their final Back To The Beginning show.

Although Osbourne will be at limited capacity, he’s eager to make it work. For those curious about Osbourne’s road to the stage, it will be the center of a new Paramount+ documentary, No Escape From Now (according to Variety).

No Escape From Now is described: “An honest, warm and deeply personal portrait of one of the greatest rock stars of all-time, detailing how the singer’s world shuddered to a halt six years ago, forcing him to contemplate who he really is, confront his own mortality and question whether or not he can ever perform on stage for one last time.”

The piece will detail Osbourne’s health struggles as well as his preparation for Back To The Beginning. em>Back To The Beginning is set to feature guest appearance from Osbourne’s wife Sharon, their children, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan, Metallica’s Robert Trujillo, Billy Idol, Tool’s Maynard James Keenan, Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Zakk Wylde, Andrew Watt and Billy Morrison.

In a statement Sharon discussed the forthcoming work. “This film is an honest account of what has happened to Ozzy during the last few years,” she said. “It shows how hard things have been for him and the courage he has shown while dealing with a number of serious health issues, including Parkinson’s. It’s about the reality of his life now. We have worked with a production team we trust and have allowed them the freedom to tell the story openly. We hope that story will inspire people that are facing similar issues to Ozzy.”

A release date for No Escape From Now as not yet been shared.