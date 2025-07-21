Coldplay is the talk of the music world at the moment, after cameras at their concert inadvertently caught Andy Byron, now-former CEO of data operations startup Astronomer, and Kristin Cabot, the company’s chief people officer, holding each other intimately and having an affair. Coldplay later nodded to the moment, saying at their next show, “We’d like to say hello to some of you in the crowd. How we’re gonna do that is we’re gonna use our cameras and put some of you on the big screen. So please, if you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.”

Other artists have gotten in on it, too. Morgan Wallen referenced the meme at his concert, and so too did Oasis. At one of their reunion shows, Liam Gallagher said between songs:

“Do we have any lovebirds in the house? Don’t worry, we ain’t got any of that Coldplay snidey f*cking camera sh*t. Doesn’t matter to us who you’re f*cking mingling with, or tingling with… fingering with. None of our f*cking business. This one’s for the lovebirds, anyway.”

Here’s a video of the moment. As for the reunion tour, here’s what the setlist is looking like, as well as the remainder of the band’s tour dates.