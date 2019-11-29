Although Coldplay is one of the world’s biggest touring acts, for environmental reasons, they don’t plan to tour in support of their new album Everyday Life. There could still be some performances from the band coming soon, though.

Shortly after their special release day concert in Jordan, they group performed at the London’s Natural History Museum, with proceeds going to benefit environmental charity ClientEarth. When asked about the museum performance by Radio X, Martin said, “We’re only doing about three or four gigs, so we’re just starting to feel good and then we’ll stop again.” When asked if getting on stage could lead to more tour dates, Martin responded with a smile, “No. We have a very set plan and I think we’ll do maybe a couple of shows in America… in Los Angeles, and that will be it.”

Coldplay, Live at the Natural History Museum, London

25 November, 2019

Exclusive ticket access to UK fans who pre-order (or have already pre-ordered) Everyday Life from the Official Coldplay Store, before Friday, 22 November.

-> https://t.co/w1lCpYWX4J pic.twitter.com/B1vm06ybnn — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) November 18, 2019

Following Coldplay’s Jordan concert, Phil Harvey, the group’s creative director who the band’s recognizes as their fifth member, wrote, “I’ll never forget the moment the last slither of sun disappeared as Chris sang the final Hallelujah of Everyday Life. From below us, there was a distant but mighty cheer. It was this group of fans at the citadel’s base. Thanks to everyone who tuned in today. It was magical.”

I'll never forget the moment the last slither of sun disappeared as Chris sang the final Hallelujah of Everyday Life. From below us, there was a distant but mighty cheer. It was this group of fans at the citadel's base. Thanks to everyone who tuned in today. It was magical. PH pic.twitter.com/XBR7LNffuD — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) November 22, 2019

Coldplay is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.