Coldplay Is Not Touring In Support Of ‘Everyday Life’ For Environmental Reasons

Over the past couple decades, Coldplay has become one of the planet’s biggest touring bands. Don’t expect to see them on the road in 2020 (and maybe even 2021), though: The band has revealed they will not be touring in support of their new album, Everyday Life, because they first want to figure out how to make a concert tour sustainable (at the very least).

Chris Martin told BBC News, “We’re not touring this album. We’re taking time over the next year or two, to work out how our tour can not only be sustainable [but] how can it be actively beneficial. All of us have to work out the best way of doing our job.”

He went in to say that the goal is for their next trek to be carbon neutral, saying, “Our next tour will be the best possible version of a tour like that environmentally. We would be disappointed if it’s not carbon neutral. The hardest thing is the flying side of things. But, for example, our dream is to have a show with no single use plastic, to have it largely solar powered. We’ve done a lot of big tours at this point. How do we turn it around so it’s no so much taking as giving?”

It appears, then, that the best chance for fans to see Coldplay perform songs from their new album might be the group’s upcoming release day show in Jordan, which will be livestreamed online. Meanwhile, the band just shared the Everyday Life booklet in digital form, so check that out below.

With just a few hours til the music comes out, we wanted to give you the Everyday Life album booklet, so that you can see all the artwork, lyrics and credits while you listen (however you do that). Here's the PDF https://t.co/D8HaRMbCgv. PH pic.twitter.com/LpyxfgyPYY — Coldplay🌙☀️ (@coldplay) November 21, 2019

