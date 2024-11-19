Last month, Coldplay released a “Full Moon” deluxe edition of their latest (and antepenultimate) album, Moon Music. One of the bonus tracks is the Matty Healy-produced “The Karate Kid,” named after the 1984 film of the same name. After Ralph Macchio, who played Daniel LaRusso in The Karate Kid (and its Netflix sequel series Cobra Kai) raved about the “beautiful track” on social media, he joined Coldplay for a live performance of the song.

Macchio also appears in “The Karate Kid” music video, which you can watch above.

“When Chris Martin pops up on your FaceTime asking you to help create a video to accompany what I found to be a beautifully emotional and poignant song – one inspired by a film I made over 40 years ago – there was only one answer,” the actor wrote in a statement. “Having the opportunity to join Coldplay in Australia at one of their legendary live shows to collaborate on this music video was nothing short of a career highlight. The synergy with Chris, the band, and our director Chris Candy was as pure as any I’ve experienced. I’m excited to share this with the world.”

A limited edition red 7-inch featuring “The Karate Kid” and Coldplay’s current single, “All My Love,” is available to order on recycled vinyl here.