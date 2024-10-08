Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour is a massive hit that has earned about a billion dollars at this point. Well, get ready for that number to increase: Today (October 8), Coldplay announced a new run of North American tour dates for 2025.

The new dates span from May to July and will go down in Stanford, Las Vegas, Denver, El Paso, Toronto, Foxborough, Wisconsin, Nashville, and Miami.

For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale that has an active sign-up window from now until October 10 at 9 a.m. ET. Find more information about that here. The pre-sale then starts on October 11 at 9 a.m. local time. Following is a general on-sale on October 11 at noon local time, via Ticketmaster.

Find the band’s 2025 tour dates below.