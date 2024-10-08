Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour is a massive hit that has earned about a billion dollars at this point. Well, get ready for that number to increase: Today (October 8), Coldplay announced a new run of North American tour dates for 2025.
The new dates span from May to July and will go down in Stanford, Las Vegas, Denver, El Paso, Toronto, Foxborough, Wisconsin, Nashville, and Miami.
For tickets, there’s an artist pre-sale that has an active sign-up window from now until October 10 at 9 a.m. ET. Find more information about that here. The pre-sale then starts on October 11 at 9 a.m. local time. Following is a general on-sale on October 11 at noon local time, via Ticketmaster.
Find the band’s 2025 tour dates below.
Coldplay’s 2025 Tour Dates: Music Of The Spheres World Tour
01/09/2025 — Abu Dhabi, AE @ Zayed Sports City
01/11/2025 — Abu Dhabi, AE @ Zayed Sports City
01/12/2025 — Abu Dhabi, AE @ Zayed Sports City
01/14/2025 — Abu Dhabi, AE @ Zayed Sports City
05/31/2025 — Stanford, CA @ Stanford Stadium
06/06/2025 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/10/2025 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
06/13/2025 — El Paso, TX @ Sun Bowl Stadium
07/07/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
07/08/2025 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium
07/15/2025 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
07/19/2025 — Madison, WI @ Camp Randall Stadium
07/22/2025 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
07/26/2025 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium
08/18/2025 — Hull, UK @ Craven Park Stadium
08/19/2025 — Hull, UK @ Craven Park Stadium
08/22/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/23/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/26/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/27/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/30/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium
08/31/2025 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium