The last we heard from Courtney Barnett was her 2023 instrumental album End Of The Day, and before that, her 2021 LP Things Take Time, Take Time. Thankfully, she’s revving up a new era: Today (October 15), Barnett shared a video for the new single “Stay In Your Lane.”

The tune is carried by a buzzy guitar riff and she sings on the chorus, “Gotta get this off my chest / This never would’ve happened if I stayed in my lane, stayed the same way.” The video, meanwhile, isn’t for the squeamish, as there is blood.

Barnett also revealed she’s set to perform the song on The Tonight Show Starr Jimmy Fallon next week, on October 22.

Barnett hasn’t officially announced a new album, but she previously revealed that one is on the way. In a Guitar World interview from earlier this year, Barnett said of working on new music:

“Sometimes I find it hard to know [where I’m going musically] because I’m so into it, I’m just writing all these different songs and sometimes I don’t completely see the differences in dynamics in them or whatever. I’m working on a new album now, and the songs… I guess they’re kind of varied. It depends on the mood and energy that’s necessary for the song. Sometimes it’s not even intentional, I just have to follow. I like it when things move around and when everything doesn’t sound the same.”

At the time, she said she felt like she was “in the last quarter” of finishing the album and added, “It’s getting close and it’s feeling good: I’m feeling excited about it being a journey.”

Watch the “Stay In Your Lane” video above and find Barnett’s upcoming tour dates (“date,” rather) below.