If you want to see Modest Mouse play with a bunch of good bands this year but cruises aren’t really your thing, the indie rock legends have announced The Psychic Salamander Festival.

The lineup for the two-day event features Modest Mouse and The Flaming Lips on both nights, with the latter performing their 1999 masterpiece The Soft Bulletin in its entirety on night 2. The bill also features Courtney Barnett, Built To Spill, Sleater-Kinney, Yo La Tengo, and Friko among others.

Modest Mouse’s The Psychic Salamander Festival takes place on September 13 and 14 at Washington’s Remlinger Farms, a family-owned working farm with a concert space and amusement park. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 2, at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information here.

Additionally, Modest Mouse are going on a separate co-headlining tour with The Flaming Lips, the The Good Times Are Killing Me tour, the dates for which you can see here.

Check out the lineup for The Psychic Salamander Festival below.