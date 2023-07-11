Courtney Barnett announced that she has a new instrumental album, titled End Of The Day, arriving in September. As an early preview, she shared the first three of the tracks “Start Somewhere,” “Life Balance,” and “First Slow.”

The new songs set the tone for the album, creating a gentle atmosphere as each track glides seamlessly into the others. Fans will also get the opportunity to hear some of Barnett’s music during a run of shows that will be divided into two parts: including her instrumental work and singing from her past releases.

To get an idea of what to expect, check out “Start Somewhere,” “Life Balance,” and “First Slow” above.

Below, find the End Of The Day tracklist and cover art. Continue scrolling for a list of Barnett’s tour dates.

1. “Start Somewhere”

2. “Life Balance”

3. “First Slow”

4. “A To B”

5. “(Electricity)”

6. “Two Circles Reflecting”

7. “End Of The Day”

8. “Floating Down”

9. “Spring Ascends”

10. “Intro”

11. “B To C”

12. “Like Water”

13. “Gold Room”

14. “Sun Through”

15. “River”

16. “Get On With It”

17. “Eternity Repeat”

10/11 — Brattleboro, VT @ Stone Church

10/12 — New York, NY @ National Sawdust

10/13 — New York, NY @ National Sawdust

10/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ Sanctuary First Unitarian Church

10/15 — Washington, DC @ Atlantis

11/03 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

11/04 — Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge

End Of The Day is out 9/8 via Milk! Records/Mom+Pop Worldwide. Find more information here.