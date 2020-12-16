Creed frontman Scott Stapp is known for a lot of things. His long flowing hair (though it’s been cut since the band’s initial popularity), his incredibly deep voice, the ever-present chorus of “Higher,” one of Creed’s most popular songs. Additionally, he’ll soon be known as an actor, as Billboard reports he’s recently been tapped to portray none other than Frank Sinatra in an upcoming biopic about the life of president Ronald Reagan. The choice may seem a little surprising to some, as Stapp doesn’t particularly look like Sinatra, and he definitely hasn’t sung in a similar style… at least, he hasn’t yet.

Entitled Reagan, the film will feature Dennis Quaid as the titular former president, and apparently includes a scene at the Ambassador Hotel’s Cocoanut Grove club in Hollywood with of Stapp as Sinatra performing for a fundraiser in 1970 for Reagan’s second California campaign for governor. “Sinatra in performance mode was an exercise in restraint,” Stapp told Billboard in a statement. “He had this steely, stylish swagger and his sheer presence commanded a room. I was excited to join the cast and blown away by the on-set attention to detail, style, and overall production.”

Creed fans and beyond will definitely be eager to see Stapp in his silver screen role, and the film is coming in 2021.