CRSSD Festival, which took a year off in light of… well… you know, is returning to San Diego’s Waterfront Park in spring 2022, announcing its lineup and event dates, March 5 and 6. While the festival was originally held semi-annually showcasing the latest and greatest in electronic and house music, the coming year’s lineup has expanded to include acts like Glass Animals, a rock band, and R&B singer Cautious Clay. However, it’ll also stick close to its roots with the addition of electronic duo Sofi Tukker, among others.
With three stages and dozens of artists, the festival will offer a wide selection of experiences, from London house stapes Four Tet and Ben UFO b2b Joy Orbison to global techno favorites. Pre-sale for past ticket buyers begins Tuesday, January 4 at 11 am PT, while general sale opens on January 5. You can find more information here. Check out the flyer and full lineup below.
CRSSD Spring 2022 Lineup (ABC):
070 Shake
Absolute.
Adam Beyer
Ben UFO b2b Joy Orbison
Blu DeTiger
Cautious Clay
Chet Faker
Dan Shake
Eli Brown
Felix Da Housecat
Four Tet
Franc Moody
Get Real
Glass Animals
Gorgon City
Ilario Alicante
Jeff Mills
Joris Voorn
Kyle Watson
Lastlings
Maxinne
Danilo Plessow (MCDE)
Miane
Nina Kraviz b2b Helena Hauff
Parcels
PAX
Sam Paganini
SG Lewis
SOFI TUKKER live
+ More To Be Announced