CRSSD Festival, which took a year off in light of… well… you know, is returning to San Diego’s Waterfront Park in spring 2022, announcing its lineup and event dates, March 5 and 6. While the festival was originally held semi-annually showcasing the latest and greatest in electronic and house music, the coming year’s lineup has expanded to include acts like Glass Animals, a rock band, and R&B singer Cautious Clay. However, it’ll also stick close to its roots with the addition of electronic duo Sofi Tukker, among others.

With three stages and dozens of artists, the festival will offer a wide selection of experiences, from London house stapes Four Tet and Ben UFO b2b Joy Orbison to global techno favorites. Pre-sale for past ticket buyers begins Tuesday, January 4 at 11 am PT, while general sale opens on January 5. You can find more information here. Check out the flyer and full lineup below.

CRSSD Spring 2022 Lineup (ABC):

070 Shake

Absolute.

Adam Beyer

Ben UFO b2b Joy Orbison

Blu DeTiger

Cautious Clay

Chet Faker

Dan Shake

Eli Brown

Felix Da Housecat

Four Tet

Franc Moody

Get Real

Glass Animals

Gorgon City

Ilario Alicante

Jeff Mills

Joris Voorn

Kyle Watson

Lastlings

Maxinne

Danilo Plessow (MCDE)

Miane

Nina Kraviz b2b Helena Hauff

Parcels

PAX

Sam Paganini

SG Lewis

SOFI TUKKER live

+ More To Be Announced