d4vd Knows Where The Bodies Are Buried In His ‘One More Dance’ Video

Earlier this week, alt-indie darling d4vd announced the release date of his debut album, Withered after previously releasing the singles “My House Is Not A Home,” “There Goes My Baby,” and “Where’d It Go Wrong?” Tonight, he shared the next single, “One More Dance,” along with a video featuring his now-signature dark comedic style.

In the video, which appears to pick up where the “Where’d It Go Wrong?” video left off, a bloodied, blindfolded d4vd is seen dragging what appears to be a dead body down a dirt track in the woods. It’s quickly revealed that the body belongs to d4vd himself, setting up an interesting dynamic. He’s helped by a young couple (Nicholas Paige and Lailah Gross) who stuffs the body in the trunk of their car, getting into all kinds of shenanigans before finally digging the hole and tossing d4vd in. They share a dance (ha!) as the camera fades to black.

In his announcement for the upcoming album, d4vd wrote on his Instagram, “Thank you all eternally for waiting on me. This album means SO much to me you have no idea the blood sweat and tears that came with trying to create this project over the past 2 years. Constantly starting over and over and over until there was nothing left on this audio landscape of a canvas than thoughts, melodies, and emotions that were unequivocally me.”

Watch the video for d4vd’s “One More Dance” up top.

Withered is out on 4/25 via Darkroom / Interscope Records. You can find more info here.