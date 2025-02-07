Blackpink member Lisa is releasing her debut solo album, Alter Ego, soon, and today, shared the latest single, “Born Again,” featuring Doja Cat and Raye. A seductive disco-funk dance floor burner, “Born Again” finds the three divas-in-the-making taunting their ex-lovers, boasting their glow-ups since their relationships’ dissolutions. As Doja Cat says in her half-sung/half-rapped verse, “I hope you learned somethin’ from a lil’ fiasco / You played the game smart, lettin’ lil’ me pass go.”

“Born Again” is the fourth single from Alter Ego which drops on February 28. Prior to announcing the release date, Lisa shared “Rockstar” last June, “New Woman” with Rosalía in August, and the Sixpence None The Richer homage, “Moonlit Floor” in October. The album will find the K-pop star channeling five different characters (hence the title), allowing her to explore the wide range of sounds represented by those singles and still have a cohesive theme.

In addition to making her solo debut this year, Lisa will also make her US screen debut as part of the cast of White Lotus season three. In an interview about making the transition from recording music to acting, she said, “I’m super excited and nervous, but I feel like we’ve shot a lot of music videos. You’ve got to be expressive on camera. I just wanted to try something new that I never had a chance to do, because I’ve been singing for eight years, and sometimes you feel like you need something new to try.”

You can watch the video for “Born Again” above.

Alter Ego is out 2/28/2025 via LLOUD Co./RCA Records. Find more information here.