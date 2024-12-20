d4vd Wonders ‘Where’d It Go Wrong?’ In His Heartbroken New Video

The video for d4vd‘s new single “Where’d It Go Wrong?” seems to pick up where the video for “My House Is Not A Home” left off. The harrowed singer finds himself in a confrontation outside a burnt-down house and facing down the wrong end of a gun — a metaphor, perhaps, for the ways in which love can sometimes manifest in self-destructive ways, only to end just as abruptly as a gunshot.

Explaining the inspiration behind the song in its press release, d4vd confessed, “I’ve spent the past year recording in LA studios, doing sessions with top producers, and doing writing trips, but for ‘Where’d It Go Wrong?,’ I sat back down at my house in Houston and recorded on Bandlab which I hadn’t been doing much of lately. It really got me back in my element of how I began making music. This is one of my favorite songs that I’ve made in a long time and it reminded me why I’ve always loved making music on my own.”

“Where’d It Go Wrong?” follows d4vd’s singles “There Goes My Baby” and “Remember Me,” the latter of which appeared on the star-studded soundtrack of the second season of Netflix’s hit series Arcane.

Watch d4vd’s “Where’d It Go Wrong?” video above.