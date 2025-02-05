“Here With Me” d4vd has been on a steady climb since 2023, when that song and its follow-up, “Romantic Homicide,” first put the young alt singer on his upward trajectory. Since then, he has toured with SZA, headlined his own tour, been tapped to contribute to the buzzy soundtrack of Netflix’s Arcane, and released a steady trickle of new songs, including “My House Is Not A Home,” “There Goes My Baby,” and “Where’d It Go Wrong?” The only thing left to complete his ascension is release a new album — which he’ll do on April 25 with Withered.

In a social media announcement for his upcoming debut album, d4vd wrote: “Thank you all eternally for waiting on me. This album means SO much to me you have no idea the blood sweat and tears that came with trying to create this project over the past 2 years. Constantly starting over and over and over until there was nothing left on this audio landscape of a canvas than thoughts, melodies, and emotions that were unequivocally me.”

He also announced his next single, titled “One More Dance,” is coming this Friday, February 7.

Withered is out on 4/25 via Darkroom / Interscope Records. You can find more info here.