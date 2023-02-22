Daft Punk sadly became a thing of the past on February 22, 2021, when The revolutionary Parisian duo of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter shared their “Epilogue” video to confirm the end of Daft Punk.

Random Access Memories was the definition of going out on top. The album released in May 2013 but somehow was Daft Punk’s final studio release — although, Daft Punk later notched their first and only No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 as featured artists on The Weeknd’s “Starboy” — and won Grammys for Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year (“Get Lucky”).

Today, February 22, Daft Park marked the two-year anniversary of their breakup by announcing plans to honor the 10-year anniversary of Random Access Memories. May 12 will see the release of Random Access Memories (1oth Anniversary Edition).

“The album marked a new creative approach for Daft Punk, recorded over the course of several years using analog equipment rather than digital, with first time collaborations with a host of musical luminaries including Pharrell Williams, Nile Rodgers, Giorgio Moroder, Todd Edwards and Paul Williams,” a press release read, in part. “Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition, Daft Punk pull the curtain back on some of the intimate creative process behind the album: 35 minutes of unreleased music across nine tracks.”

It continues, “This expanded edition will be available in various formats: 3 LPs, 2 CDs, streaming, and download. Additionally the original album will be made available for the first time in Atmos.” It’s all available for pre-order here.

Die-hard Daft Punk fans can also look forward to Bangalter’s solo debut album, Mythologies, due out on April 7.

See the Random Access Memories 10th Anniversary Edition tracklist below.

Thomas Bangalter is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.