Gorillaz played a show in Georgia on Wednesday night, where lead singer Damon Albarn donned… a truly unique piece of headwear to perform “Tomorrow Comes Today.” As fans on social media pointed out, he put on a squid-shaped hat that (for some reason) also featured a picture of Danny DeVito.

The hat originally belonged to a fan and concert attendee whose brother Kyle wore the hat before managing to get it up to Albarn on stage during the show. “I went to the #gorillaz concert and my brother Kyle wore this squid hat with Danny Devitos face on it. Damon managed to get it and wear it. Today is a good day,” the user wrote. This was also confirmed by a Reddit thread about the show.

I went to the #gorillaz concert and my brother Kyle wore this squid hat with Danny Devitos face on it. Damon managed to get it and wear it. Today is a good day pic.twitter.com/qwJYQUxpB5 — snowyoreo663 ❄️ (@snowyoreo663) October 20, 2022

Before wearing the hat, Albarn and DeVito don’t seem to connect to one another. Albarn also hasn’t commented on squids in the past. He has, however, made some comments about Taylor Swift, who has a new album out today.

According to NME, Gorillaz were joined by Earthgang, Bootie Brown, and Fatoumata as support. The band’s first North American tour since 2018 comes to a close this weekend on October 23, with a show in Florida. Read some other fan reactions to Albarn’s DeVito squid hat present below.

oh to be at a gorillaz concert and see damon albarn perform in a danny devito squid hat pic.twitter.com/FrLHdpVqK9 — tilda (@gaycomminity) October 21, 2022

Damon Albarn, lead singer of Gorillaz, is wearing a squid hat with a picture of Danny DeVito on it pic.twitter.com/utKm24n26S — Guy Fieddy (@lxcarruth) October 20, 2022

Damon Albarn wearing a Danny Devito squid hat. Highlight of the show pic.twitter.com/dYxAnJXXXC — tyler (@tapts_) October 20, 2022

