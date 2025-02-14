In just a few days, English singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rex Orange County returns to his home country for a run of hometown shows at the London Palladium. But first, he’s got some new songs to share for Valentine’s Day.

The songs, “Rearrange My World” and “There’s A Field (That’s Only Yours),” are duets with Canadian singer-songwriter Daniel Caesar with writing from Blood Orange’s Devonté Hynes and Toronto poet Mustafa. The two stripped-down songs feature low-key instrumentation and introspective, tender lyrics. “Can we walk until I know who I am? I live above a bar I’ve never been. I think

about more than I can spend,” Rex croons on “Rearrange My World.” On “There’s A Field,” the two singers likewise share some romantic lyrics: “I can’t fall with you, but I’ll

fall with you,” they sing. “Right down to this old floor, there’s a field that’s only yours.”

The two new duets are Rex’s first new singles since the release of his 2024 album The Alexander Technique. Meanwhile, Daniel Caesar last released a full-length body of work in 2023, with Never Enough; most recently, he’d covered Bob Marley’s “Waiting In Vain” for the biopic Bob Marley: One Love.

You can listen to Daniel Caesar and Rex Orange County’s new songs “Rearrange My World” and “There’s A Field (That’s Only Yours)” above.