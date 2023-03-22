With two singles already under his belt, namely “Let Me Go” and “Do You Like Me,” Daniel Caesar is officially ready for the release of his third studio album. Titled Never Enough, it’s slated to thrust the songwriter back to the forefront of alternative R&B music. Although his last work, Case Study 01, didn’t have much staying power, the Toronto native is looking to change that with his latest.

Below is everything you need to learn about the album, including its release date, tracklist, features, tour dates, and more.

Release Date

Never Enough is out 4/7 via Republic. For more information, click here.

Tracklist

“Ocho Rios” “Valentina” “Toronto 2014” “Let Me Go” “Do You Like Me?” “Always” “Cool” “Disillusioned” “Buyer’s Remorse” “Shot My Baby” “Pain Is Inevitable” “Homiesexual” “Vince Van Gogh” “Superpowers” “Unstoppable”

Features

At this time, it is unclear if the album will contain any guest features. Based on Caesar’s past releases, he may every so often slip in another vocalist into the mix, but for the most part he’s opted to highlight his own unique voice.

Artwork

Keeping in line with his cryptic nature, the album’s official artwork is a story within itself. What the cover is trying to tell us is not as clear without having listened to the album. However, thanks to Caesar’s latest Instagram caption, which reads, “I’m sensing a theme throughout my album covers,” viewers can guess the image emphasizes the singer’s desire to hide from the public eye. In the grainy blue overcast image, Caeser is seen in full sprint with his back towards the photographer.

Caesar’s past albums — namely, Praise Break in 2014, Pilgrim’s Paradise in 2015, Freudian in 2017, and Case Study 01 in 2019 — all capture the singer in his current state of mind. So, Never Enough, as Caesar shared on Instagram, may do the same.

Singles

So far, Caesar has released two singles from the album, “Let Me Go” and “Do You Like Me?” Fans were surprised to find out that his previously released 2022 single, “Horsepower,” did not make the album’s final tracklist.

Tour Dates

Caesar hasn’t announced a full tour as of yet. However, beginning in April, he’ll embark on a few spot dates for the Almost Enough: The Intimate Sessions performance stops. Pre-sale for the tour will begin on Thursday, March 23 at 10 am local time. General tickets go on-sale Friday, March 25 at 10 am local. For more information, click here.

04/06 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

04/11 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

04/13 — Toronto, ON @ History

04/18 — Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

04/19 — London, UK @ Here at Outernet

04/22 — Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt