If you guessed that Rex Orange County would hit the road this year, you were right: Today (July 19), the “Open A Window” singer announced his live performance plans.

Beginning in October, Rex will travel across North America for the Finally: A Theatre Tour to support his forthcoming album, The Alexander Technique. Then in February 2025, supporters in the UK will have a chance to catch him live at The London Palladium.

In a statement, Rex discussed the intention behind the forthcoming tour’s structuring and venue selection.

“I’ve always played bigger and bigger shows,” he said. “But I wanted to do something different for this particular project because sonically the new songs lend themselves to being heard in a more intimate and traditional setting. These particular venues have allowed me to create a show with a theatrical stage set to further narrate the themes of the album alongside the music.”

The UK presale starts on July 24 at 9 a.m. local time. An hour later, presale tickets for North American dates will kick off. General sales for both the US and UK will launch on July 26 at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

Continue below to view the full tour schedule and official poster.