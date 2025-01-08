A few months ago, Darkside announced their first run of North American shows in over a decade, set to start in March. It turns out the tour will be preceded by a new album: Today (January 8), the group (Nicolás Jaar, Dave Harrington, and now featuring drummer Tlacael Esparza) announced their third album, Nothing. The new album follows 2021’s Spiral. They also shared the song “S.N.C.”

A press release notes the project “slips through the cracks of convention with serpentine guitars, extraterrestrial static, and cavernous drums.” It’s further described as “nine transmissions of negative space, telepathic seance, and spectral improvisation” and as having “haunted rhythms, distorted vocals, and uncanny beauty.”

Listen to “S.N.C” above and find the Nothing cover art and tracklist below, along with the group’s upcoming tour dates.