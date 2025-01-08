A few months ago, Darkside announced their first run of North American shows in over a decade, set to start in March. It turns out the tour will be preceded by a new album: Today (January 8), the group (Nicolás Jaar, Dave Harrington, and now featuring drummer Tlacael Esparza) announced their third album, Nothing. The new album follows 2021’s Spiral. They also shared the song “S.N.C.”
A press release notes the project “slips through the cracks of convention with serpentine guitars, extraterrestrial static, and cavernous drums.” It’s further described as “nine transmissions of negative space, telepathic seance, and spectral improvisation” and as having “haunted rhythms, distorted vocals, and uncanny beauty.”
Listen to “S.N.C” above and find the Nothing cover art and tracklist below, along with the group’s upcoming tour dates.
Darkside’s Nothing Album Cover Artwork
Darkside’s Nothing Tracklist
1. “SLAU”
2. “S.N.C”
3. “Are You Tired? (Keep On Singing)”
4. “Graucha Max”
5. “American References”
6. “Heavy Is Good For This”
7. “Hell Suite (Part I)”
8. “Hell Suite (Part II)”
9. “Sin El Sol No Hay Na”
Darkside’s 2025 Tour Dates: Psychic Spiral Nothing
03/13/2025 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
03/14/2025 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
03/15/2025 — Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
03/16/2025 — Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
03/18/2025 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
03/19/2025 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
03/21/2025 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
03/23/2025 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
03/25/2025 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
03/26/2025 — Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
04/04/2025 — Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
04/05/2025 — Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
04/06/2025 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
04/15/2025 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
04/16/2025 — Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
Nothing is out 2/28 via Matador. Find more information here.