Dave Grohl used his Super Bowl Sunday to give back again in a special way: by barbecuing for a homeless shelter. Hope The Mission, a nonprofit organization that aims to “prevent, reduce and eliminate poverty, hunger, and homelessness to individuals and families” shared a photo of Grohl on their Instagram. They also shared more details about how the rockstar helped out.

Grohl teamed up with the Backbeat Barbecue team, where they reportedly did a 24-plus-hour shift to grill up some meals. According to their post, he even beat his personal record by “cooking 100 pork butts,” which would total 1,800 meals.

In the slideshow, he smiles while working in the kitchen with an apron and some gloves. The other images include him hanging around a fire pit with the crew, working outside on the meats, and eventually, plating it all together in a sandwich with some sides.

“We’re blown away by Dave and the Backbeat Barbecue Teams dedication to helping those in need,” Hope The Mission captioned. “We hope you are as inspired as us!”

Grohl has previously expressed his love for barbecue, including during an interview for Uproxx. “So when Nirvana became popular, the first thing I did was buy a beach house in North Carolina and I just spent years there,” he shared. “I ate pulled pork f*ckin’ from the time I was 22 ’til about 25 years old.”

Check out the post about Grohl grilling up and giving back above.