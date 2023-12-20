Shortly before Foo Fighters took the stage at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival this year, Dave Grohl created a pair of interesting illustrations, both of which can now be yours via a charity auction.

One of the items is a four-panel instructional comic detailing how to use a cassette tape to sneak hash into a concert. Grohl’s first step is to remove the screws from the cassette and pop it open. Then you take the spool of tape out, then you fill the empty spaces with hash, and then you put the cassette back together without the tape inside, this turning your cassette into a DIY hash container.

We’re teaming up with @Danny_Clinch & @Transparent_AP to auction off 2 one-of-a-kind works of art made by the legendary Dave Grohl 🤘 Moments before taking the stage at #SeaHearNow 2023, Dave created diagrams for making a DIY Beer Bong and tips for sneaking hash into a concert pic.twitter.com/vNPxUCXYYa — Sea.Hear.Now Festival (@seahearnow) December 18, 2023

Grohl’s other poster offers his instructions for a DIY beer bong, which utilizes a plastic funnel, 2.5 feet of clear plastic tubing, two metal ties, and an on/off valve. Grohl explained he used to draw that diagram for runners at concerts, so they could go to a hardware store and pick up the supplies for them.

In a message on the auction page, photographer Danny Clinch explains:

“Every year at Sea.Hear.Now, we collect art from musicians who are playing the festival to showcase and sell in our Transparent Clinch Gallery Pop Up Art Tent in order to raise money for local charities. This year, I asked Dave Grohl to create some art for our cause. Dave was immediately excited about the opportunity and started throwing out some creative ideas. As the festival grew closer, I would text Dave to remind him that we would need to collect the art soon. Being one of the busiest people that I know, he arrived at the festival with a Sharpie and ready to make art. As we were looking for some poster board for his art, a runner came back with some ‘Prohibited Items’ corro board signage from the festival fences. Dave Grohl loved this and began creating these one of a kind drawings moments before taking the stage in front of 30,000 people at Sea.Hear.Now 2023 in Asbury Park. Now that you’ve seen the drawings, it only makes the story and the art more ironic and iconic.”

As of this post, the beer bong poster auction is up to $6,501 and the cassette tape one is at $5,100. Aside from the posters, winners of each auction will also get “an 11×14 Fine Art Print of Dave Grohl from the Foo Fighters set at Sea.Hear.Now 2023 captured and signed by Danny Clinch.” Proceeds from the auction will support a variety of nonprofits.

Learn more about the auction here.