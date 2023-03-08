Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl isn’t ready to put his barbeque apron and comfy grill shoes away just yet. Last week, the rocker partnered with the non-profit Hope of the Valley to provide 500 servings of barbecue at the local homeless shelter for Los Angeles residents.

The inclement weather did not stop the musician from spending 16 hours on the grill cooking ribs, pork butt, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw, and beans. Now, Grohl is volunteering his culinary skills yet again, this time to Feed The Streets, which serves the same greater-Los Angeles community.

On Instagram, the organization spoke about its mission, writing, “We’ve been trying to figure out ways to keep up with our activations and continue to put out 3,500 meals a month. It’s not an easy task, especially when several communities experiencing food insecurity rely on us for a decent meal five times a week.”

Continuing to outline Grohl’s involvement, “On one of those wet and cold rainy days, we received a text from none other than Dave Grohl (code name: Dolce & Gabbana) — he said he heard about what we were doing and wanted to help out. He spent 18 hours straight smoking brisket, ribs, and pork — with a cooking crew. They stayed up all night and into the sunrise.”

Following the full day of cooking and preparation work, Grohl and his team then packaged the food and transported it to MacArthur Park. The organization continued in their praise of Grohl, adding, “All they had to do was drop it off and leave. However, they decided to stay and work the line — serve the BBQ with our crew until everyone at the park was fed.”

Closing with, “If that ain’t a hero, we don’t know wtf is,” ensuring this wouldn’t be the last time they would be working together, “Stay tuned, D & G will be back on the blocks to serve Yucca and Skid Row soon.”