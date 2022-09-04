It was an emotional day for all at Saturday’s (September 3) Taylor Hawkins Tribute in London. Foo Fighters paid homage to their late drummer with the help of many different major indie bands. The day became so difficult that at one point Dave Grohl, the band’s founder, was brought to tears while on stage.

Dave Grohl breaks down mid way through Times Like These – I’m bawling my eyes out too #taylorhawkinstribute pic.twitter.com/V7JkLc0ZtF — Benjamin Wright (@benwrightjourno) September 3, 2022

An attendee shared a video on Twitter earlier in the day of Grohl visibly breaking down while performing “Times Like These.” The vocalist took about thirty seconds to gather himself before getting back into the performance, and right as the video closes, the band erupts into a massive crescendo. Grohl’s moment of tears is understandable, as it has been less than six months since his later drummer’s passing. However, he was able to get back on track and deliver a great set.

The tribute show also played host to members of AC/DC, Metallica, Led Zeppelin, Liam Gallagher, and a special appearance by Them Crooked Vultures who had not performed live in over 12 years. In a special moment, Dave Chappelle appeared on stage to discuss the time he was a guest on Saturday Night Live on the same evening Foo Fighters was the musical guest.

Check out the video of Dave Grohl’s emotional moment in the midst of “Times Like These” above.