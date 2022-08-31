What will surely go down as one of the year’s most emotional music events is taking place this weekend, as the first Taylor Hawkins tribute concert will go on at London’s Wembley Stadium this Saturday, September 3. The surviving members of Foo Fighters — Dave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee — are currently in the city getting ready for the show, and now the first new band photo taken since Hawkins’ untimely death earlier this year has surfaced.

A UK-based Twitter fan page for the band shared the image, indicating it was taken in London on August 30. Longtime music photographer (and Sea.Hear.Now Festival co-founder) Danny Clinch confirmed that to be true and that he took the photo, sharing the image on Twitter and writing, “A quick portrait of @foofighters last night in London.”

A quick portrait of @foofighters last night in London . 💙 https://t.co/sATonZFEq1 — Danny Clinch (@Danny_Clinch) August 31, 2022

The Hawkins-less image stirred up some heavy feelings in fans. Reactions range from people expressing sadness to calling the photo “incomplete” to saying it’s weird to see a Foo Fighters band photo without Hawkins in it. One fan noted, “This picture makes it real… he’s not there and won’t come back.”

As for the tribute concert, fans who won’t find themselves at Wembley this weekend will still be able to watch it live on a variety of platforms.

Check out some responses to the image below.

Such a sad picture . Of course I know he’s been gone for 5 months now, but every day I still see pictures of him flying by on my social media. This picture makes it real….he’s not there and won’t come back 😢 — ME (@MafrelinRD) August 31, 2022

This is the saddest photo, it’s maybe the Foos but incomplete 🥁🦅❤️‍🩹 — Melanie Fenn (@Mel1777) August 31, 2022

This makes me so sad. It's not complete without Taylor. After all these months, I still can't believe he is gone. Sending love and strength to the guys. It's going to be such a hard show to play 😭😭😭 — Luana (@luanalev) August 31, 2022

It's so good seeing these guys together but this pic is also heartbreaking. Can't wait for Saturday but also know its going to be emotional. pic.twitter.com/8irIwoeyvr — EasyGoinMovies (@GoinMovies) August 31, 2022

God, this is such an odd photo to look at. Just knowing there’s such an important person missing from this. — Charlie Barnes (@Chazdyno) August 31, 2022

This is such a sad photo — Good Guy Garry (@Garry_Cooney) August 31, 2022

This photo is just too sad. I can't imagine what they all must be feeling 😢💔🦅 — LintyLintingtons (@Lynette69187740) August 31, 2022

Crying reading the comments — David Forden (@DavidForden) August 31, 2022