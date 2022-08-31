Foo Fighters Pat Smear Taylor Hawkins Dave Grohl Studio 666 Premiere 2022
The First New Foo Fighters Band Photo Without Taylor Hawkins Is Making Fans Emotional

Music News Editor

What will surely go down as one of the year’s most emotional music events is taking place this weekend, as the first Taylor Hawkins tribute concert will go on at London’s Wembley Stadium this Saturday, September 3. The surviving members of Foo FightersDave Grohl, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee — are currently in the city getting ready for the show, and now the first new band photo taken since Hawkins’ untimely death earlier this year has surfaced.

A UK-based Twitter fan page for the band shared the image, indicating it was taken in London on August 30. Longtime music photographer (and Sea.Hear.Now Festival co-founder) Danny Clinch confirmed that to be true and that he took the photo, sharing the image on Twitter and writing, “A quick portrait of @foofighters last night in London.”

The Hawkins-less image stirred up some heavy feelings in fans. Reactions range from people expressing sadness to calling the photo “incomplete” to saying it’s weird to see a Foo Fighters band photo without Hawkins in it. One fan noted, “This picture makes it real… he’s not there and won’t come back.”

As for the tribute concert, fans who won’t find themselves at Wembley this weekend will still be able to watch it live on a variety of platforms.

Check out some responses to the image below.

