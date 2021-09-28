Dave Grohl has a colorful and active past in the music industry, and in a new Rolling Stone interview, he revealed he was once album a member of GWAR. However, GWAR has a different (not so serious) story, claiming that Grohl actually did join the band only to be fired a few minutes later.

As a reminder, Grohl said:

“GWAR were looking for a drummer. And I talked to their guitar player Dewey about it. And he’s like, it’s great, and you get to design your own costume. As drummer, you don’t want something that covers your face fully. You want your arms to be free. So I was like cool. So I started kind of drawing this thing. At the time GWAR was a band that would draw like 700 people, right? Which is huge. And then the more I thought about it, am I really gonna invite my uncle to see me play when there’s like fake blood and cum shooting all over the place?”

In response, GWAR’s Michael Bishop, in character as Blothar The Berserker, told Consequence, “Grohl remembers this ALL wrong! He used to hang around the track with all the other young punks jacked on gak. This is back before he lost all his teeth. We hired him and then called him back immediately and fired him. He was in the band for around 7 and a half minutes. He was holding us back.”

Then, Bishop, as himself, gave a more serious recounting of events, saying, “Our guitar player Dewey (Flattus Maximus) was booking shows in Richmond at the time, and we had all seen Dave play with his bands Dain Bramage and later on in Scream. He was already one of the greatest, hardest hitting drummers I had ever seen. He still is. Dewey called and started the conversation with him about joining GWAR. I was stoked because I played bass at the time, and I would have loved to jam with him. Just think, he could have been working his ass off playing drums in a rubber monster suit all these years. Boy did he make the wrong choice.”