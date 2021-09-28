Dave Grohl Almost Joined GWAR Before Drumming For Nirvana

Dave Grohl has lived a very full life. Before being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Grohl found success in Nirvana and Foo Fighters, toured the country, and was even a documentary filmmaker. In his new book, The Storyteller, Grohl shares unknown anecdotes about his life — like how he nearly joined GWAR as a teenager. But he ended up backing out for a very valid reason: He didn’t want his family members seeing him in the band’s outrageous costumes.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Grohl discussed several of the stories he details in his upcoming book. The musician talked a bit about his pre-Nirvana days, saying there was a point in time when he almost joined the heavy metal band GWAR, which were fairly big at the time:

“GWAR were looking for a drummer. And I talked to their guitar player Dewey about it. And he’s like, it’s great, and you get to design your own costume. As drummer, you don’t want something that covers your face fully. You want your arms to be free. So I was like cool. So I started kind of drawing this thing. At the time Gwar was a band that would draw like 700 people, right? Which is huge. And then the more I thought about it, am I really gonna invite my uncle to see me play when there’s like fake blood and cum shooting all over the place?”

