Dave Grohl And His Mother Are Set To Host A New Show On Paramount+

Way back in 2018, it was revealed that Dave Grohl and his mother Virginia Hanlon Grohl were working on a TV show called From Cradle To Stage. The program is based on Virginia Grohl’s book of the same name, with she wrote about the experiences she and other mothers of famous rock stars had raising them. When the show was revealed, it wasn’t attached to a network, but now it has been revealed that the show will debut on the Paramount+ streaming service. The service is set to launch on March 4, which is presumably when the show will premiere.

Back when the project was initially announced, Dave Grohl said of it, “I’m beyond excited to join in on the next step of my mother’s project to explore the stories of other musicians who were as fortunate as me, having been raised by such amazing women. Plus… I owe her one.” Virginia Grohl added that the show will feature “all the mothers around a table when they meet for the first time at a celebratory dinner where secrets and stories will be shared and compared” and said:

“I’m excited to introduce the viewing public to the strong, loving women who have supported the insistent dreams of their musical sons and daughters. To Sandi Clark, who learned the music business from a book and launched her son’s career – and Mary Weinrib, who had to cancel her own dreams of an education to allow her son to thrive with Rush. To Janis Winehouse, who recognized her daughter’s extreme talent, but was helpless to control the demons that brought that brilliant career to a tragic end. Their backgrounds vary greatly, but they have so much in common. Viewers will join all the mothers around a table when they meet for the first time at a celebratory dinner where secrets and stories will be shared and compared. It’s possible that a toast will involve a wine from the Lambert family winery — and a glass of milk for Mary Morello!”

To get a taste of the show, or at least of the Grohls, revisit Dave and Virginia Grohl’s 2017 The Late Show interview below.