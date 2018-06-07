Seal Press

Last yeah, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, whose last time should tip of off about which famous person she’s related to, published a book about what it was like raising her rockstar son Dave, called From Cradle To Stage. The book provides a fascinating alternate perspective of the rock and roll lifestyle, and not just her own: For the book, Grohl also spoke with the mothers of, among others, Dr. Dre, Amy Winehouse, Michael Stipe, the Haim sisters, Pharrell, Adam Levine, and Tom Morello. Now, the two Grohls are teaming up with Live Nation Productions and Endeavor Content to create a documentary television series based on the book, Variety reports.

Dave Grohl expressed his happiness about the project (which isn’t yet attached to a network), saying, “I’m beyond excited to join in on the next step of my mother’s project to explore the stories of other musicians who were as fortunate as me, having been raised by such amazing women. Plus… I owe her one.”

The maternal Grohl also offered a statement, and aside from sharing her excitement, revealed that the show will feature “all the mothers around a table when they meet for the first time at a celebratory dinner where secrets and stories will be shared and compared”:

“I’m excited to introduce the viewing public to the strong, loving women who have supported the insistent dreams of their musical sons and daughters. To Sandi Clark, who learned the music business from a book and launched her son’s career – and Mary Weinrib, who had to cancel her own dreams of an education to allow her son to thrive with Rush. To Janis Winehouse, who recognized her daughter’s extreme talent, but was helpless to control the demons that brought that brilliant career to a tragic end. Their backgrounds vary greatly, but they have so much in common. Viewers will join all the mothers around a table when they meet for the first time at a celebratory dinner where secrets and stories will be shared and compared. It’s possible that a toast will involve a wine from the Lambert family winery — and a glass of milk for Mary Morello!”

Watch the Grohl’s talk about the book in a The Late Show interview from last year below, and if you want to take a real deep dive, below that is an hourlong video featuring the two talking about the book on stage.